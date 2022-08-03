Just 342 liquor shops will operate in Delhi this month

Despite the extension of liquor licences, it was an unofficial dry day for the capital as six more zonal licencees exited the booze business, leading to the closure of 126 more shops. Now, Delhi has just 342 liquor shops left, located in 17 zones.

Till July 31, there were a total of 468 active liquor shops in the national capital, but after observing that a large part of the city was unserved due to liquor shortage, the Aam Aadmi Party government Monday extended the licence period of retail vends, wholesale vends, HCR (restaurant/bar) and others for one more month until August 31. This is the third time the policy has been extended – it had already been extended twice in April and May.

The extension, however, will cover just the 17 zones. There are 32 zones and 849 shops that were supposed to open under the new liquor policy, but around 630-650 could eventually open. The rest fell under non-comforming zones and ran into opposition. Of the total private players, nine surrendered their licence in June.

Officials said that initially, the plan was to allow each zone to open 50 shops, but due to backlash from the MCD and BJP over shops opening near temples, schools or in neighbourhoods, the shops could not open.

The six licencees to surrender their licences most recently are Path2way HR Solutions Private Limited, Universal Distributors, Khao Gali Restaurants Private Limited, Magunta Agro farms Private Limited, and Nova Garments Private Limited (which owns two zones). These companies had the licences of zones 2, 4, 11, 12, 15 and 19. Apart from the retail vends, five out of 15 wholesale vends also surrendered their licences due to the closure of shops.

The Indian Express found that very few liquor shops were open Monday and the distance between one liquor shop to another was at least 7-10 km. Of 15 shops visited by The Indian Express, only two were found open.

At a liquor shop located in Lajpat Nagar, people barged in as soon the shop opened and bought cartons of liquor in fear of it shutting again. “We have renewed our licence. We will first clear the existing stocks and then order more, but we are not giving any discounts on liquor as of now,” said the manager. Two shops located nearby had closed permanently.

The government has not put any restrictions on discounts and offers on liquor until the month-end.

The government has begun the transition process to revert to the old excise regime, set to be implemented from September 1. Following that, only government liquor shops will run in Delhi for six months under four government departments – DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS.