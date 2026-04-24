Just 10 minutes of play can deepen your bond with your dog: Study

The study found that the quality of interaction matters as much as how often owners engage with their dogs. (Photo: Freepik)

If you are looking to build a stronger connection with your dog, the answer may be simple – play more and not just train more. A new study published in the Royal Society Open Science has found that interactive play can be a great way to improve your bond with your dog.

Researchers observed dog owners over four weeks and found that short daily play sessions noticeably strengthened the bond between owners and their pets. Just around 10 minutes of play each day was enough to bring about a meaningful difference.

The study found that the quality of interaction matters as much as how often owners engage with their dogs. Interactive play, especially activities involving back-and-forth engagement like tug-of-war or chasing, was shown to be more effective in strengthening the dog–owner bond than dull or repetitive routines.