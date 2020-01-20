Delhi polls: ‘Jumla’ card to fool people, says Congress; BJP too hits out

DPCC chief Subhash Chopra said card was meant to hide AAP’s failures. (Archive) DPCC chief Subhash Chopra said card was meant to hide AAP’s failures. (Archive)

Delhi Congress unit president Subhash Chopra took aim at CM Arvind Kejriwal Sunday, saying he is fooling people with a “jumla” guarantee card to hide failures of the past five years and that he fears defeat in the upcoming polls.

He added that Kejriwal woke up to the reality of serving the people of Delhi only in the last five-six months, after being in a “deep slumber” and wasting time clashing with the Centre, L- G and municipal corporations.

As per a DPCC statement, Chopra said: “Kejriwal, who now talks about providing world-class education in Delhi, could not create a new university, nor establish the 20 colleges he had promised.”

Chopra claimed the AAP-led government had supplied “dirty water” to people, and failed to provide potable drinking water to unauthorised colonies. It also failed to set up a new hospital or ensure proper functioning of the existing ones, Chopra alleged.

The DPCC statement added, “Chopra said the Kejriwal government had neglected public transport in the last five years, and that was one of the primary reasons for pollution levels going beyond dangerous levels.”

BJP spokesperson Rahul Trivedi said the CM was saying the same things as in 2015: “He had said that 5,000 DTC buses would come, that pollution would be brought down … but none of these things happened… He is giving the same guarantee again, but people will judge him on the basis of the false promises that he has made.”

