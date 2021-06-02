Unknown persons crash into HC’s virtual hearing on Juhi Chawla’s suit against 5G, start singing songs

Chawla had shared the link to the virtual hearing on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. (Photo: Juhi Chawla/Instagram)

The virtual hearing on actress Juhi Chawla’s suit against implementation of 5G in India before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday was repeatedly disrupted by unknown persons who sang songs from her movies.

Someone entered the virtual courtroom on WebEx platform at least thrice and started singing songs like ‘Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat’. The users appeared with names like ‘Manisha Koirala’ and ‘Jahnvi’ on the screen.

Taking a strong note of the interruptions, Justice Midha ordered his staff to identify the persons so that contempt action can be taken. The court also ordered removal of the persons from the meeting.

Hum…tum aur 5G! 😁👍 If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards 🙏 Link in my bio. https://t.co/dciUrpvrq8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 1, 2021

The courtroom was later ‘locked’ by the court staff to not allow any participant to unmute themselves.

However, when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was arguing, the participants used emojis against his arguments.

After the courtroom was ‘locked’, the hearing went on smoothly. At one point, the number of participants had also exceeded 200, which is the usual.

Juhi Chawla was also present at the hearing.

Meanwhile, the court pulled up Chawla for moving the court directly without approaching the government first. “You could have gone to the government asking for the same relief,” the court told Chawla.

Terming the suit as “very shocking,” the court said this was being done only for media publicity.

The Delhi High Court then reserved its order in the suit after hearing arguments on technical issues and maintainability of the suit.