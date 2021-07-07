Juhi Chawla’s plea against Rs 20 lakh fine in 5G case: Court says ‘shocked at conduct’

The court on June 4 had dismissed the suit filed by Juhi Chawla against the introduction of 5G technology in India. (Photo: Instagram/Juhi Chawla)

After actor Juhi Chawla and other plaintiffs filed a plea against the Rs 20 lakh fine on them for a suit over the introduction of 5G technology, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said it was “shocked” at their conduct.

“This court took a lenient view when it did not issue contempt notice to Juhi Chawla. Otherwise the case was made out. I am shocked with the conduct of the plaintiffs,” said Justice J R Midha, after hearing applications against the imposition of Rs 20 lakh fine and refund of the court fee.

The court on June 4 had dismissed the suit filed by Chawla against the introduction of 5G technology in India and imposed the fine on her and two others.

Senior Advocate Meet Malhotra, representing the plaintiffs, on Wednesday told the court that they don’t press the two applications. The court then allowed the withdrawal of the applications.

Justice Midha said the court had been inclined to issue a contempt notice today. “You’re saying court has no power to impose costs?” he asked.

Chawla’s counsel told the court they would deposit the cost within seven days or avail other available remedies.

The court said that on one hand, the plaintiffs are withdrawing the applications, but on the other, they are not even willing to gracefully deposit the cost. “I have never seen in my judicial career a plaintiff who doesn’t want to pay the court fee,” the bench added.