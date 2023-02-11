JUH raises ‘Islamophobia’ in country, environmental concerns at Jamiat’s annual general session

The annual General Session of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) began under the leadership of president Maulana Mahmood Madani in New Delhi Friday. During the first day of its four-day meet, the JUH discussed the growing “hate campaign and Islamophobia” in the country, media’s role in such “hate campaigns”, violence against minorities, the virtues of Islam, and even environmental protection.

The plenary session of the event will take place Sunday which is expected to be participated by thousands of people, said a statement from JUH.

“The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslim community, has increased to an alarming level in our country in the recent past. The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach. Despite reports of various international organisations, Indian civil society and the warnings by the Supreme Court, it has not reacted in any manner. The rulers are conveniently overlooking these incidents, while the cordial atmosphere in the country is continuously being poisoned by the hateful statements of many BJP leaders, members of state assemblies and members of Parliament,” said the JUH statement.

The JUH has called on the government to take immediate steps to “put a stop to such actions”. JUH also demanded “strict action” against “these elements and the media engaged in spreading hatred”. They have also called for “countering anti-Islam mindset and defaming of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the media”.

“Systematic efforts are currently underway at the national level to spoil the image of Muslims and Islamic rules, using the electronic media and social media to brainwash other communities. Social media has become a handy resource for groups which make negative comments against Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It shows a subjugating mindset. Ignorant, uneducated and ill-informed people are invited to comment on Islam, who in reality are instruments to spread falsehood about the Holy Qur’an and Hadith and present a picture of Islam which is not true and mostly fabricated on hearsay,” the JUH resolution said.

“As recommended by the Law Commission, a separate law should be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against the minorities; in particular, efforts to isolate the Muslim minority socio-economically should be put to an end immediately,” it has said.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has called on “all fair-minded organisations and nation-friendly individuals” to unite and fight against “extremist and fascist forces at political and social levels”.

The JUH has also warned student bodies against extremist organisations which “propagate extremism and violence in the name of Jihad”. The JUH has also passed a “proposal for environmental protection” which said, “From an Islamic point of view, cleanliness is half faith. Environmental degradation, climate change and unsustainable development are also serious threats to the right to life of current and future generations.” JUH encouraged the planting of trees, prevention of wastage of water, keeping water bodies, including rivers, ponds and oceans clean, building of reservoirs in villages, minimising the use of plastic in daily life and minimising the use of chemicals in agriculture.