‘Judgment indicates what we have always held’, says Newsclick founder after Delhi HC quashes money laundering charges

The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict in May 2024, declaring his arrest and the remand as invalid, had extended procedural safeguards to arrests under the UAPA as well. The verdict came after the Delhi police had filed a chargesheet in this case in March that year. The SC had also directed his release on bail in this case, after he spent seven months in jail.

After Delhi High Court’s verdict quashing money laundering proceedings, and a predicate offence of cheating against digital news portal NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha was made public on Wednesday, Purkayastha told the Indian Express, “The judgement has indicated what we have always held.”

The court, noting that the offences alleged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) are not made out, held that continuing the FIR “is nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law”.

The FIR by the EOW was lodged on August 26, 2020, alleging violations of FDI regulations. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a complaint based on the EOW’s FIR, on September 2, 2020.