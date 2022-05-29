Judge’s wife found dead at brother’s house in South Delhi, three suicide notes recovered

A 42-year-old woman, wife of an additional sessions judge from Saket Court, was found dead at her brother’s house in South Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd area on Saturday, said the police. Three suicide notes were recovered from the two-storey house, which had been lying unoccupied, said the police who have sent the body for an autopsy and initiated an investigation.

The police said that the judge called them around 10.30 pm Saturday and stated that his wife left their home around 11.30 am to buy groceries but did not return. A missing-person complaint was lodged and the police analysed the CCTV footage near Malviya Nagar market and the judge’s home.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “We identified an autorickshaw driver who was seen with the woman and questioned him. He told us he dropped the woman at the Rajpur Khurd area in the morning. We informed the husband about this. He told us that his brother-in-law lives there. We went to the house. The door was latched from inside. We broke the iron grill and opened it. The woman was found dead on the first floor.”