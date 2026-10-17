‘Suicide note, broom with blood’: Judge raps Delhi cops over ‘botched-up’ death probe

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Rohini Court reprimanded Delhi Police over a "deplorable practice" of ignoring court orders and failing to properly investigate the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in Northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiOct 17, 2026 09:50 AM IST
gavelAs per the court order, the IO informed JMFC Jain that it was his mistake that the ACP was not apprised about the order dated October 6. (Source: File/ Representational)
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“This is a serious case wherein an individual has lost his life and it is very much imperative for the police to make sure that the family members that have been left behind are kept in loop about the investigation being conducted and the evidences that they want to present be at least analysed and properly taken care of”. This is what the Judicial Magistrate First Class Sanyam Jain of Rohini Court said on Thursday as the Judge reprimanded the Delhi Police over the allegations of a botched up probe months after a man was found dead at a rented home in Northwest Delhi.

On August 8, Satyabodh Choudhary, 33, was found dead, “hanging from a water pipe”, at his rented accommodation at Shyam Colony in Northwest Delhi’s Budh Vihar.

While the crime scene was investigated the same day, his family members alleged “foul play”, according to officers. Twenty-three days later, police carried out a reinspection after the crime scene was initially sealed off. The investigating officers then allegedly recovered a “suspected suicide note” and a “blood-stained broom” from the premises.

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Suspecting that this was a murder and not an abetment to suicide case, as as initially claimed, advocate Pravesh Dabas, on behalf of the complainant, Babita, Satyabodh’s sister, moved an application in court on August 24, citing the unexplained delay in lodging FIR, and a “complete failure” to record statements from crucial family members.

Subsequently, while hearing the case,JMFC Sanyam Jain of Rohini Court reprimanded the Delhi Police multiple times for the handling of questions pertaining to the probe.

On September 25, the ACP concerned was asked by JMFC Jain to file a reply on whether the custodial interrogation of Satyabodh’s wife was required, whether she was cooperating or not, and whether the scene of crime was properly sealed on the date of offence.

During a hearing on October 6, the complainant’s counsel questioned if the police had sought expert opinion on the feasibility of the act. “Suicide could not have been committed by the flexible pipe recovered in this case,” Dabas argued. He had also questioned if the locked crime scene could have been accessed externally through a top-floor or ground-floor grill.

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In its order the same day, the court also asked whether the scene of crime could be accessed through a grill on the ground floor and top floor and whether any opinion was sought by the Investigation Officer if the suicide could take place through the pipe used for the alleged suicide.
In the order, JMFC Jain said: “…this court finds it to be a deplorable practice that replies are being forwarded by SHO and ACP concerned without going through the same even once.”

In its reply dated October 15, the police said that the interrogation was not required and that the premises had been sealed from outside. The same day, the court issued an order, “The reply is pertaining to order dated 25.09.2026, whereas order dated 06.10.2026 has been completely ignored”.

As per the court order, the IO informed JMFC Jain that it was his mistake that the ACP was not apprised about the order dated October 6. The court in its order also asked the DCP concerned to personally step in and monitor the case “in a sensitive way”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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