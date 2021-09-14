Judge pulls up staff for not maintaining records in Northeast Delhi riots case

A Delhi judge has pulled up his staff for not maintaining bail bond and order records of the accused in a Northeast Delhi riots case, and asked them to show cause why “appropriate action as per law be not recommended for non-compliance of directions of this court”.

Pulling up the Ahlmad and the Reader of his court, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg passed the order while committing the riot case to trial before a Sessions court on Monday.

The FIR in the riots case had been registered at Khajuri Khas police station on the complaint of a constable, who stated that he and the local police force were pelted with stones by anti-CAA protesters who were part of a 1,000-1,500 strong mob. Ten police officers were injured and the Bhajanpura police booth was torched.

Eight persons are facing trial in this case.

On August 6, 2021, the investigating officer submitted before the court that the accused — Ikram, Mustqeem,Sarfaraz,Firoz, Gulfam, Javed, Anas, Shoib Alam and Gulfam — have been granted bail.

However, as per the report of Ahlmad, neither the bail order nor the bail bonds of Ikram, Mustqeem and Javed have been received by him, the court said.

The court ordered the Ahlmad to prepare a list of all the cases wherein either the bail order or the bail bonds have not been received by him, and to send the same to Bail and Filing section, office of Principal District and Sessions Judge, North East with a request to supply the copy of all the bail orders passed by different courts in the cases.

On Monday, the CMM noted that the “Ahlmad has failed to comply with the previous order despite directions” and has also “failed to report as to the exact status of receipt of bail orders/bail bonds of the accused in the present case”.

The Reader of the court submitted that “no reply has been received by the Jail superintendent till today after the last date of hearing”, barring a reply filed on September 11, 2021.

However, the jail superintendent’s reply along with the bail bonds dated August 8, 2021 was attached with the judicial record. The court noted this “indicates that a false report has been made by the Reader on the judicial record”.

The court perused this reply filed by the jail superintendent and stated that the bail bonds of two accused, Mustqeem and Ikram, ” have already been received by the Jail authorities.