30-year-old judge found dead at Delhi home, suicide suspected

Judge Aman Kumar Sharma's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (Express photo)

A 30-year-old judge posted at the Karkardooma court was found dead at his Green Park house in Southwest Delhi on Saturday evening, the police said. The preliminary investigation says it seems like a case of suicide.

The police said a PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station and it was found that Aman Kumar Sharma, a resident of Green Park, died by suicide at his residence.

He was posted as Secretary, DLSA, Karkardooma Court, Delhi. The PCR call was made by his brother-in-law. “The call was made by Shivam, a resident of Defence Colony, who is Sharma’s brother-in-law,” a police officer said.