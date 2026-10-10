Maintain peace, don’t breach barricades” CJP issues advisory ahead of protest

Ahead of the protest called by it in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday morning issued a call to “maintain peace at all times” and for protestors to not force their way through barricades and not attempt to enter restricted areas.

This “protest briefing” was issued by the group even as around 200 protestors have been detained by police since the morning including prominent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who had arrived in the National Capital Region ahead of the protest and was detained from Sector 56 Gurgaon on Saturday morning.

CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke reaches Delhi ahead of CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest

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‘Avoid violence, don’t damage property’

In this protest advisory, the CJP has asked protestors to not engage in violence, physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, “irrespective of provocation.”

“Do not damage public or private property. Vandalism, stone-pelting, arson and destruction of barricades can endanger lives and undermine the purpose of the protest… Do not carry weapons or dangerous objects. Avoid carrying sticks, stones, inflammable substances or anything that could be used to injure someone… If anyone encourages violence, vandalism or unlawful activity, do not participate. Inform a designated CJP coordinator and, where safe, the police,” it states.

It also advises protestors against threatening or abusing anyone.

‘Don’t force your way through barricades’

Amidst heavy barricading across Central Delhi and particularly around Jantar Mantar, the CJP has asked protestors to force their way through barricades.

“Follow lawful directions, respect designated boundaries and do not attempt to enter restricted area,” it states,

It also advises protestors to not obstruct emergency services.

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Advise restrain in recording and sharing content

Additionally, it advises restraint in recording photos and videos, and sharing claims and information on social media.

“Do not circulate unverified claims, misleading videos, rumours or messages designed to incite panic or hostility. Record incidents responsibly. If safe and lawful, document relevant incidents without interfering with police duties, obstructing others or putting yourself at risk. Do not publish unverified allegations against individuals,” it states.

Amidst the likelihood of detentions of protestors heading towards the protest site, the CJP has advised protestors to not resist physically.

“If detained, ask for the reason and seek legal assistance,” it states,

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CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are scheduled to land in Delhi on a flight from Mumbai at around 10:20 AM today.