Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

All eyes on JP Nadda’s Ramlila Maidan rally today as speculations around Delhi MCD polls grow

The MCD in Delhi has been run by the BJP for three consecutive terms now and anti-incumbency is high, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is close on its heels.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda, JP Nadda, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Delhi MCD polls, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBJP President JP Nadda’s rally today at Ramlila Maidan has the attention of all Opposition parties. (File)

With speculation rife that the Delhi municipal polls will be held in December, BJP President JP Nadda’s rally today at Ramlila Maidan has the attention of all Opposition parties.

More than one lakh BJP workers are scheduled to attend the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that five booth workers each from over 13,000 booths in Delhi will be present on the occasion. The councillors and mandal presidents were asked to select those who would be attending the rally.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

Also Read |Nadda’s meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday: Here are the routes to avoid

A committee formed for delimitation of municipal wards is likely to complete the exercise by the end of this month, following which the Union Home Ministry can issue a notification for the elections, officials said.

An additional deputy commissioner of the election office of MCD has issued an order dated October 13, to all the heads of the departments and zonal deputy commissioners to act on the request made by the state election commission. The official communication states that the elections to MCD are due and likely to be held in 2022 or 2023 for which the state election commission has started the process of preparation.

Also Read |One lakh workers to participate in JP Nadda’s Oct 16 Ramlila Maidan gathering: Delhi BJP

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 10:12:56 am
