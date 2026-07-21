JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi meet protesters injured in Delhi Police crackdown

A day after Delhi Police cracked down on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met some of those injured in the police action. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also met the injured at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

After meeting Sheikh Irshad, who got injured in the protest and was receiving treatment, Nadda said, “I met Sheikh Irshad, who got injured and under treatment in Lady Harding Hospital. He said he is satisfied with the treatment.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda arrives at Lady Hardinge Medical College to meet the people injured in the protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DhuxBAn2wk — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

“I spoke to the doctors, and they gave me the line of treatment. They are taken care of,” he added.