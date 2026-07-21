JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi meet protesters injured in Delhi Police crackdown

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited injured protesters at Lady Hardinge Hospital, met Sheikh Irshad, reviewed his treatment with doctors, and said patients were being properly cared for.

Written by: Liz Mathew, Asad Rehman
1 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 02:01 PM IST
Union Minister JP Nadda meets the doctors at RML hospital, where the injured in Police action during CJP protest march are admitted, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)Union Minister JP Nadda meets the doctors at RML hospital, where the injured in Police action during CJP protest march are admitted, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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A day after Delhi Police cracked down on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met some of those injured in the police action. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also met the injured at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

After meeting Sheikh Irshad, who got injured in the protest and was receiving treatment, Nadda said, “I met Sheikh Irshad, who got injured and under treatment in Lady Harding Hospital. He said he is satisfied with the treatment.”

“I spoke to the doctors, and they gave me the line of treatment. They are taken care of,” he added.

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Liz Mathew
Liz Mathew
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Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home).  ... Read More

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

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