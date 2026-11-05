From Delhi to Dubai: How police tracked down a rape accused, secured extradition

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A 38-year-old former manager of Joyalukkas, accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates on November 4, following an investigation by the Delhi Police that took them to Dubai.
Police said the accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, was brought back to India following sustained investigation and coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), INTERPOL and other agencies.
Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Srivastava, said, “The case is notable not merely for the international pursuit, but also for the fact that the extradition was secured in connection with an alleged rape. While international cooperation is routinely sought in criminal investigations, bringing an accused back from abroad in a case of sexual assault is a particularly significant development.”
Police said the case dates back to the night of October 1, 2025, when a birthday party of Joyalukkas employees was organised at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly made a 20-year-old woman consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before taking her to a hotel in Karol Bagh, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will during the early hours of October 2.
Police said the complainant initially reported the incident to the company management. An internal inquiry was initiated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework, but the accused allegedly did not participate in that enquiry as well.
He subsequently left India on January 5, 2026, and travelled to the UAE.
The woman approached Delhi Police on February 18 this year, following which an FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station.
Police initially pursued the accused in Kerala, where he was originally from before discovering that he had already left the country. Police said technical investigation subsequently established his location in Dubai, where he had reportedly started working at a plumbing accessories shop.
Police said an INTERPOL reference communication was initiated on April 30, 2026. Following the completion of the requisite legal proceedings, a Red Corner Notice was issued against the accused on July 7.
A Red Corner Notice is an international request to law-enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person, pending extradition or similar legal action.
Officers said a key part of the operation was the use of BHARATPOL, a digital platform developed by the CBI to connect Indian law-enforcement agencies with INTERPOL.
The platform facilitates international police cooperation, enabling agencies to exchange information securely and seek assistance from law-enforcement authorities in other countries.
Officers said the investigation team maintained continuous coordination with the CBI, INTERPOL, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration.
The competent authority in Abu Dhabi approved the extradition request on October 9, 2026.
On October 31, a three-member Delhi Police team comprising Inspector Kapil Khokhar, Sub-Inspector Kajal Tyagi and Sub-Inspector Sandeep was deputed to the UAE to complete the necessary formalities.
On November 4, UAE authorities formally handed over the accused to the Delhi Police team.
The operation was carried out by a dedicated Central District Police team under the supervision of the SHO and ACP of Karol Bagh and the overall guidance of the DCP, Central District, Rohit Rajbir Singh.
“The successful extradition highlights the growing importance of international cooperation in criminal investigations and the role of platforms such as BHARATPOL in helping Indian law-enforcement agencies pursue accused persons beyond national borders,” the Special CP Srivastava said.