From Delhi to Dubai: How police tracked down a rape accused, secured extradition

A 38-year-old former manager of Joyalukkas, accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates on November 4, following an investigation by the Delhi Police that took them to Dubai.

Police said the accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, was brought back to India following sustained investigation and coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), INTERPOL and other agencies.

Special Commissioner of Police, Devesh Srivastava, said, “The case is notable not merely for the international pursuit, but also for the fact that the extradition was secured in connection with an alleged rape. While international cooperation is routinely sought in criminal investigations, bringing an accused back from abroad in a case of sexual assault is a particularly significant development.”