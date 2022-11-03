Journey of young entrepreneurs Mohammed Muneeb Khan and Mohammed Akheel from South India inspires youngsters

Never give up because you can achieve anything if you have a great enough desire. Young believers in the power of plenty in the universe may feel inspired by the amazing story of Mohammed Muneeb Khan and Mohammed Akheel from Shimoga district, Karnataka state.

Mr. Mohammed Muneeb was predisposed to entrepreneurship from an early age due to the fact that he was born into a business family. But in order to spare him from hardship, his parents were always working to find him a suitable employment.

MrMuneeb’s life could have been ordinary until he met his business associate and partner in his later life, Mohammed Akheel. MrAkheel’s father was an exemplary advocate with a philanthropic heart.

In 2012, they established their first business, “Bright Groups,” as a partnership company to provide students with school supplies like bags and uniforms. Without receiving a single investment, the company gradually began to expand as they partnered with numerous colleges and schools. From there, they started receiving large orders. They grew their business in 2016 by launching the “Thanda Natural Soda” soft drink brand.

The packaged drinking water brand “Amber” was introduced in 2017.

The purpose of “Amber” was to make clean water accessible to everyone, including those living in rural areas, so that there would never again be a shortage. The mission was accomplished since they dominated the market in less than two months and gave water to 14 villages and 2625 dwellings for just one rupee per litre.

Their decision to start their software and web development company, “1 Help Technology and Software Solutions Pvt Ltd,” with the goal of offering solutions for web development services, cyber security, and quick code development software to every business in every sector, especially on government Projects, marked a turning point in their entrepreneurial journey.

Artificial intelligence, 5G and increased connectivity, Edge computing, the Internet of Behaviors, blockchain, human augmentation, distributed cloud, augmented reality, and virtual reality are some of the areas in which Help Group specialises. Within the first year of operation, they had amassed a sizable clientele, including government projects.

In just two years, they had branched out into real estate in Dubai and Qatar, giving rise to the creation of “Antique Construction and Builders” in 2019. Their net worth is 300 crores/ 3 Billion US dollars.