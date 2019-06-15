Journalists shot at in Delhi: Two detained

Delhi Police has apprehended two men days after they allegedly fired at an office cab ferrying two ABP journalists on the Barapullah flyover. The detention was made by officers at Lodhi Road police station Friday evening and the two men have been identified by the two journalists and the car driver, an officer said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am Sunday when a reporter and cameraman were on their way from their Noida office to report on a murder case in Karol Bagh.

“The assailants approached their car on the flyover near Jangpura Metro station. What followed was a chase across the flyover as the men fired at the car and the journalists ducked for cover,” a senior police officer said. A car-jacking attempt could be a possible motive, police said.

The detention was made after South district police found CCTV footage of the same assailants committing a robbery. Police identified and detained them from their houses after conducting raids Friday afternoon. Police said the journalists and the driver were called and they identified the assailants.

Earlier, Siddharth Purohit (26), the reporter, had told The Indian Express, “I was sitting behind and my colleague was in the passenger seat. Just before the Pragati Maidan cut on the flyover, I saw two men on a motorcycle outside the window towards my right, waving a gun at me as a signal to pull over.”

Purohit said the assailants did not conceal their faces. The driver of the motorcycle was holding a gun in his left hand. “Our driver started slowing down because he did not see the gun. He thought the motorists were asking for directions. We asked him to speed up and that’s when they fired three shots at us,” Purohit added.

Two bullets hit the driver’s side — one hit the door and the other shattered his window — Purohit said, adding that the third one missed them.