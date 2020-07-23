Journalist shot dead: AAP, Cong sharpen attack on UP govt over law and order

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was attacked on Monday night. Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was attacked on Monday night.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to injuries after he was shot by a group of assailants Monday night. The state government further announced that they will be providing a job to Joshi’s wife and free education to his three children.

Condemning the attack, the Congress, as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Kejriwal tweeted: “The murder of journalist Vikram Joshi, for raising his voice against the harassment of his relative, raises a lot of questions on our system of law and order. The murderers should be given the harshest punishment possible.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said “the promise (of the BJP) was of giving ‘Ram Raj’ but it has given ‘Gundaraj’.”

“The jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh has reached such a level that a common man feels scared of criminals after registering a complaint. The BJP government, like previous governments, has failed in tackling crime,” said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also said the killing of the journalist is another example of the breakdown of law and order in UP.

Media bodies such as the Press Association and the Indian Women’s Press Corps demanded a judicial probe into the death as well as into other incidents of assault on journalists in the state.

