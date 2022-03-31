Journalist Rana Ayyub moves Delhi court against ED lookout circular

Journalist Rana Ayyub, who was stopped from flying to London from the Mumbai International Airport Tuesday evening, has approached the Delhi High Court against the lookout circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing her in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

A mention regarding the urgent listing of the case was made before the division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi. Justice Sanghi said that the matter will ordinarily be listed for Friday in case it is filed before noon.

“I was stopped today at the Indian immigration while I was about to board my flight to London to deliver my speech on the intimidation of journalists with @ICFJ (International Center for Journalists). I was to travel to Italy right after to deliver the keynote address at the @journalismfest on Indian democracy,” Ayyub had tweeted earlier.

In February this year, the ED attached bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.77 crore belonging to Ayyub in connection with the case. The ED case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) by the Uttar Pradesh Police last year alleging that Ayyub collected funds through the Ketto platform in the name of pandemic relief work but diverted the funds.