Journalist Atul Agrawal allegedly robbed, assaulted in Noida Extension

A journalist was allegedly robbed and assaulted in Noida Extension on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, Atul Agrawal, editor in chief of the Hindi Khabar news channel forced to give Rs 5000 cash after the accused attempted to choke him.

While no complaint has been filed, Noida Police is probing the case.

“It has come to our notice that a senior journalist was attacked by a group of men on Saturday. We have taken cognisance of the issue even though the victim has not informed the police of the incident. Teams have been formed and we will soon arrest the accused,” said Harish Chandar, DCP Central Zone

According to the social media post, the journalist, a Noida resident, was in his Safari car when he was stopped by five men on motorcycles near Rice Police Booth in Bisrakh at 1 am. As the scribe lowered his window, one of the accused pulled a gun and asked him to hand over valuables.

At one point, the accused also took his phone and made him unlock it. The accused noticed the press sticker on his car and appeared to have recalled him, the journalist wrote. They eventually threw his phone in the backseat, threatened him with dire consequences if he spoke about the incident to anyone, and sped off on their bikes.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far, said police.