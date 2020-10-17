Journalist, 2 others allege assault by policeman

Ahan Joshua Penkar (24), a reporter with The Caravan magazine who was covering the protest, alleged that around 3.15 pm, he was detained and later beaten up by ACP Ajay Kumar.

Around 40 people, including student activists and the family of a girl found dead at her employer’s residence early October, protested outside Model Town police station Friday. While the family of the girl, a domestic help, alleges she was raped and murdered by her employer, police say she committed suicide and have initiated inquest proceedings.

Ahan Joshua Penkar (24), a reporter with The Caravan magazine who was covering the protest, alleged that around 3.15 pm, he was detained and later beaten up by ACP Ajay Kumar. A 22-year-old Delhi University student, Ravinder Singh, also alleged he was kicked and slapped by Kumar, and his turban came off. Another DU student, Rajveer Kaur (25), alleged police “detained 10 people, including the reporter… They beat him up even when we said he is a mediaperson.”

In a late-night complaint to Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava, Penkar alleged, “…ACP Kumar kicked (me) on the face first and I fell to the ground… The ACP kicked me on my back and my shoulders… Also stamped my ankle.”

He further alleged, “I saw the ACP slap one person twice, then made him lie on the ground and punched him in the liver repeatedly, and then put his foot on the man’s neck.” Penkar said he has injury marks on his nose, neck and back, and that an FIR be registered.

ACP Kumar refused to comment on the allegations. DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya denied the allegations: “No one was beaten up, some people were detained. We have not received a complaint yet and if we receive one, we will conduct an inquiry.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.