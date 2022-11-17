Jorbagh Colony gates locked since 2 years, Delhi HC asks resident welfare association to respond to plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Jorbagh Association in a plea seeking interim directions to open certain gates of South Delhi’s Jorbagh Colony during the day as the closed gates were posing an inconvenience to the public.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a writ petition moved by the residents association of B K Dutt Colony and one Karamvir Singh Nagar who claimed that the Jorbagh resident welfare association (RWA) had locked the colony gates, inconveniencing the public at large as they were unable to access schools, banks, temples and market areas in the colony.

The high court issued notices to NDMC, Jorbagh Association and the Delhi government, directing them to file their replies within a week. The court also directed the Jorbagh Association to categorically state “whether the colony is a gated or not” and whether the association “enjoys such privilege of locking the gates or not”.

The plea said that the association had closed its gates during the pandemic in 2020. However, even though other RWAs had opened their colony gates after restrictions were eased, the Jorbagh Association did not follow suit and, instead, passed a resolution that all the gates would remain closed, except gate No. 1 (opposite Lodhi Gardens).

The plea further stated that there are approximately 1,100 houses and approximately 3,000-4,000 people residing in B K Dutt Colony and some 3,000 people living in the Lodhi Colony area. The petitioners said that there are no banks in B K Dutt Colony and hence most residents had opened accounts in the five banks in Jorbagh, which is within a walking distance. Further, students of two schools located inside the colony, Navyug School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, have to take a longer path to reach school unlike earlier when they had easy access when all the gates were open.

The writ petition seeks a direction to the respondents to open all the gates of Jorbagh Colony thereby allowing the public at large to access the banks, temples, market, community centres, schools etc. without any hindrance. The plea further seeks an interim direction to the respondents to open “Gate No. 1 and 7 during day hours and manned at night hours”.

The petitioners said that if the Jorbagh Association is not restrained from the “illegal and arbitrary act of closing the doors of the colony” then slowly and gradually the association will start objecting to each and every activity of the public at large who would suffer “loss and injury which cannot be compensated”.

Advertisement

The plea was moved by advocates Ajay Chowdhary, Harsh Ahuja, Kushal Kumar and Akash Deep Gupta. Jorbagh Association was represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar.

The high court on Thursday also directed the NDMC to “positively” file a reply within one week in respect of placing gates inside the colony.

The high court went on to observe, “It is made clear that if the reply is not filed within one week, the matter will be taken up for grant of interim relief.” The matter is listed for November 28.