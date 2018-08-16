Jor Bagh dargah sees some pushing and shoving on Independence day

At Jor Bagh’s Shah-e-Mardan dargah, attempts by the managing body to hoist the national flag on a disputed plot of land led to a confrontation between them and the police. The body, Anjuman-e-Haidari, had sought police permission to hold the Independence Day celebration in a park next to the dargah, but police had denied permission citing a May 2018 High Court order on a legal dispute between the Anjuman and residents of B K Dutt colony.

But the Anjuman went ahead with their celebration with a mushaira in the dargah on August 14 night, and were back on August 15 at 7 am to hoist the flag, with young men climbing police barricades to try and do so.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they had to use a mild force. “It is disputed land and we are deployed to maintain law and order. We followed the court’s direction,” said Baaniya.

But the Anjuman’s general secretary Bahadur Abbas Naqvi alleged there was a conspiracy to “disallow Muslims from hoisting the Tricolour”. Eventually, the flag was planted in the compound of the dargah instead of the park.

