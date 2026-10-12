Was grabbed by neck, pinned to a seat and choked, says MP John Brittas

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was detained and allegedly manhandled by security personnel at Connaught Place on Sunday afternoon, with the MP alleging that he was grabbed by the neck, pinned to a seat inside a bus and choked before being taken to RML Hospital for treatment.
Brittas was speaking to mediapersons a few metres away from a group of protesters when personnel from the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police detained him.
“I had gone to Connaught Place after getting information that some student leaders had been detained. I was standing on the road and talking to some journalists when CRPF men forcefully detained me and threw me in a bus. They pinned me to a seat after grabbing me by the neck and choked me. It was only after a Delhi Police DCP’s intervention that I was allowed to go,” he told The Indian Express.
“I had been telling the CRPF men that I am an MP. But they didn’t listen and assaulted me,” he said.
A video later shared by CPI(M) showed Brittas lying on the steps of a bus and panting, with another person assisting him.
“While in the van, DCP Sachin Sharma was calling on my mobile. He seemed to have found out that I was taken away. There was this boy from Jharkhand, Sajith, with me. He helped me take the phone call,” the MP said.
“We will be here, until our last breath. No matter what the Delhi Police does, we will be here until our last breath!”
#GyaneshMustResign https://t.co/6NyYtyEtgJ
— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) October 11, 2026
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
The DCP was heard directing personnel to release him, Brittas said. “They seemed to have realised the seriousness,” he said, adding that Delhi Police personnel subsequently tried to drop him at an unfamiliar location.
“I was about to collapse. They put me in an auto and I somehow could recollect that my car was parked in CP. Then my driver and the CPM general secretary came and took me to RML,” he said.
The detention took place amid a crackdown on student groups and Left activists protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was scheduled for 10 am, following a call by AISA national president Neha.
The incident took place when Brittas, who was surrounded by cameras as he spoke to journalists, criticised the police action.
“Whatever the Delhi police is saying and doing is against the pronouncements of the Supreme Court… Delhi Police cannot become a state. The state has become Delhi police now… students are being trashed…,” he said.
“In a Capital city, four or more people cannot come together; they can be thrashed and detained. Is this democracy… Internet shutdown… is also being denied. Every protesters face is being covered by the police with their camera… So, I would say absolutely it is anarchy,” he added.
Following the incident, Brittas wrote to the President, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, seeking urgent intervention, accountability and an independent investigation.
CPI(M) condemned the action, alleging that Brittas had been brutally attacked by the Delhi Police. “He was later dropped by the roadside, visibly injured and in distress. Delhi Police has crossed all limits!,” it posted on X.
Several other Left leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Brinda Karat, M V Govindan, P K Sreemathy and P Rajeev, were also detained on Sunday.
CPI national secretary Annie Raja was also detained along with activists of the All India Students’ Federation and the All India Youth Federation who were marching towards Jantar Mantar. “The Communist Party of India strongly condemns the brutal manhandling and detention CPI National Secretary Annie Raja and police brutality against AISF-AIYF activists who were peacefully marching towards Jantar Mantar…,” CPI said in a statement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram