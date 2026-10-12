Was grabbed by neck, pinned to a seat and choked, says MP John Brittas

Brittas was speaking to mediapersons a few metres away from a group of protesters when personnel from the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police detained him. (Video screengrab/JohnBrittas/X)

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was detained and allegedly manhandled by security personnel at Connaught Place on Sunday afternoon, with the MP alleging that he was grabbed by the neck, pinned to a seat inside a bus and choked before being taken to RML Hospital for treatment.

Brittas was speaking to mediapersons a few metres away from a group of protesters when personnel from the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police detained him.

“I had gone to Connaught Place after getting information that some student leaders had been detained. I was standing on the road and talking to some journalists when CRPF men forcefully detained me and threw me in a bus. They pinned me to a seat after grabbing me by the neck and choked me. It was only after a Delhi Police DCP’s intervention that I was allowed to go,” he told The Indian Express.