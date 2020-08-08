Jobs offered to 10 lakh via new govt portal: Gopal Rai

The government has also created a task force for verification of the jobs posted, and 3.5 lakh ads have been removed so far, Rai said. The government has also created a task force for verification of the jobs posted, and 3.5 lakh ads have been removed so far, Rai said.

At least 22 lakh jobs have been posted on the Delhi government job portal, launched 10 days ago, out of which 10 lakh postings have been closed with employers in talks with applicants, Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Over 6,000 companies have advertised on the web portal and there are still 9 lakh vacancies open for jobseekers.

“Following the coronavirus lockdown, a large number of people faced unemployment in Delhi. Companies had a shortage of workers after many of them left the city during the lockdown. Considering this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched this job portal — the Rozgar Bazar… It has created a new model to get the economy back on track and offer employment to people,” he said.

The website, jobs.delhi.gov.in, connects employers with workers without any charge for the service. Companies seeking to fill roles can advertise on the portal, for which workers can send their applications. Once a person applies for a job, they will be connected with employers over WhatsApp or voice call, government officials had said earlier.

It was launched on July 27 by the CM, and recorded over 50,000 registrations by job seekers six hours after it went live. Rai said that as of Friday, the web portal had received 22 lakh job advertisements.“Till today, nearly 10 lakh vacancies were closed by employers, which means they have received the required number of people or talks are underway with people,” he said.

The government has also created a task force for verification of the jobs posted, and 3.5 lakh ads have been removed so far, Rai said. Companies that have offered jobs through the portal include the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance, Amazon, HDFC bank, and Assam Tea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.