Jobless man poses as scientist, tricks woman into marriage

A man allegedly tricked a woman into marriage by posing as a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Police said the man, who is unemployed and already married, allegedly showed the woman and her relatives fake documents to prove his background and employment, following which the couple married in May. The victim, who is a PhD student, filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Jitender Singh, at Dwarka North police station on October 1.

In her complaint, the victim said that after the marriage, Singh told her that he was working with ISRO and was invited for a space mission from NASA in US. The woman’s father even dropped Singh at the airport in September.

“Later, when the victim logged into her Netflix account, which she shares with her husband, she found that the GPS showed the man’s location in Gurgaon. When confronted, he admitted that he was unemployed and already married,” said a senior police officer.

During investigation, police found Singh never went to the US and had instead gone to his first wife in Gurgaon.

“Before our marriage, he showed us his MTech degree from IIT Kharagpur and work documents from DRDO. He told us that he will now work for ISRO. We met his parents and brother in Rewari before the wedding,” the complainant said.

“A case has been registered against the man and his family members under IPC sections 419, 494 and 420. A team has been deployed to nab the accused,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP, Dwarka.