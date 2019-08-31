Job was dangerous, but paid more: Kin of man dead in Gurgaon sewer

While the pay was better for cleaning drains — around Rs 800, as opposed to Rs 200-500 for other tasks — the money did little to assuage the concerns of Balraj Sauda’s relatives over his safety. On Tuesday, their fears came true as they received news of his death while he was cleaning a drain in Gurgaon’s Sector 7.

Advertising

“We used to hear about sanitation workers dying… we begged our uncle to give it up. He agreed that the job was dangerous but added that he was careful, and that the pay was good,” said Sauda’s nephew, Prem.

It was 10 years ago that Sauda first came to Gurgaon from UP’s Meerut. While he initially worked as a sweeper, over the last few months, his work was mostly cleaning sewers and drains.

On Tuesday, Sauda was hired by a dairy owner to clean drains outside his house in Krishna Colony. The father of four descended into the drain, without a helmet, bodysuit or oxygen mask. “He started feeling giddy and fainted. Two of his helpers pulled him out. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said ASI Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer.

Advertising

An FIR was filed and the dairy owner arrested. He was produced in court and released on bail.

The arrest is of little comfort to Sauda’s wife: “Two of our daughters are teenagers and we were saving money for their weddings. Now we aren’t even sure of daily survival.”