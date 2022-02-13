Job reservation law brought in to ensure Haryana youth get ample employment opportunities: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said that the state government had brought in the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020, which reserves 75% jobs in the private sector for those having a domicile in the state, to ensure that youth of the state get ample employment opportunities.

“To ensure that the youth of Haryana get employment opportunities, we made a provision to reserve 75% of jobs in the private sector for local residents. It is true that initially some people have raised objections to its implementation and now the matter has gone to court. But our plea is that if industries are being set up in the state, then people of the state should get more opportunities for employment. After all, it is the responsibility of the state to provide employment and as part of our responsibility, we are taking this work forward,” said Khattar.

He added that the government was concerned about providing employment.

The CM was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 500-bed ESIC hospital at Manesar. Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav were also in attendance.

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted an interim stay on the job reservation law. After the stay, the chief minister had said that “the government will firmly stand its ground and will fight in the court”.

On Sunday, while emphasising the important contribution of labour force in all sectors, Khattar listed several programmes and schemes undertaken by the government. “We have changed the definition of BPL (below poverty line). We have increased the scale from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum and anyone below this threshold now comes below the BPL. One member from a BPL family will be given training and provided a loan to ensure that his economic status improves,” said the CM.

Chautala said that the ESIC hospital in Manesar was a ‘big gift’ to the people of the region.

“The hospital will give a new direction to the region and people will get access to better health facilities. The Centre has accepted the state’s demand of setting up a nursing college here and in the adjoining area, we will allot land for the same. The state had sent six proposals to the Centre, out of which the foundation stone of one hospital has been laid today. We hope that construction and completion of the other five proposals takes place before 2024,” said Chautala.

On the recent incident in Gurgaon, where a portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor in Chintels Paradiso Society, sector 109 on February 10, killing two women, Chautala said that a detailed report had been sought in the incident and that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

“An enquiry has been initiated. To ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future, the norms of occupation certificate will have to be changed. With time, many high rises have come up and we have improved some things such as fire safety. When all the details – who was the builder, contractor etc – are on paper and a report is out, we will take action if there are lapses,” he said.