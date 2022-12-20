In job fraud, 25 men from Tamil Nadu duped of Rs 2.6 crore, made to count trains at New Delhi railway station

A job racket cheated a group of 25 men from Tamil Nadu of a combined sum of Rs 2.6 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs at the New Delhi Railway Station, said the police. The victims were asked to count the number of trains passing through the railway station every day, the police added.

The accused lured the men promising them jobs as travel ticket examiners (TTE) and clerks in the railways, and cheated each candidate of lakhs of rupees. The matter came to light after an ex-serviceman from Tamil Nadu, M Subbusamy, who had initially taken his neighbours and other locals to Delhi to help them get jobs, found that he was being cheated.

The police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in November with the Economic Offences Wing on Subbusamy’s complaint. He alleged he had met a man named Sivaraman in Hyderabad. Sivaraman had claimed he was closely associated with MPs and ministers in Delhi and could help the youth get jobs, he alleged.

The accused and his associate posed as officials from Northern Railways and asked for a registration amount of Rs 33 lakh from each candidate. One of the victims, Satheesh, allegedly paid the amount and was called to Delhi for a month-long training

“He (Satheesh) was subjected to on-the-job training by Mr Vikas Rana (another accused) for a month which was a bogus exercise involving counting the number of trains passing through a platform in a stipulated time period and thereafter was handed over a forged/fabricated training completion certificate” reads the FIR.

Another victim paid Rs 27 lakh to the accused and was called for training and certificates. The complainant said the news of the job and training opportunity spread in the area and almost 25 men enrolled for the job. The complainant took the men to Delhi to meet the accused who was then directed to give money in return for the certificates and job training.

To further cheat the victims, the accused also took them for fake medical examinations at Connaught Place and for document verification.

“After document verification, Mr Vikas Rana and one Mr Dubey, another associate of Mr Vikas Rana, took all the candidates to Baroda House for issuing study material and kit and also issued them forged/fabricated joining orders for training,” reads the FIR.

“Presently twelve of the candidates…are undergoing the so-called training which is bogus…I realised that we have fallen prey to the most notorious gang indulging in job racket scam and swindling hard-earned money of innocent unemployed youth,” said the complainant in the FIR.

The police said the accused stopped taking calls from the complainant and the other victims. A case under cheating and forgery was registered.