JNUTA slams meeting called by V-C, says it’s ‘overreach’

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has raised concerns of “administrative overreach” by an “interim vice-chancellor” after incumbent Jagadesh Kumar called for an Academic Council meeting on Monday.

Kumar was due to retire upon completion of his five-year term on January 26. However, the union education ministry asked him to continue in office till his successor is appointed.

“Implicit in this arrangement is the understanding that he will not indulge in exercising powers in this interim period that are otherwise part of the official duties of a regular Vice-Chancellor…,” read a statement by the association.

According to JNUTA, among the items on the agenda for the meeting are important issues like the finalisation of academic ordinances related to new programmes of study, review of criteria to appoint faculty members to the Academic Council, and discussions on the conduct of Central University Common Entrance Test.