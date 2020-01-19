JNUSU to move High Court on Monday against new hostel manual

Aishe Ghosh outside JNUSU office with other students at JNU, New Delhi, on January 13. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Aishe Ghosh outside JNUSU office with other students at JNU, New Delhi, on January 13. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Sunday said it will move Delhi High Court seeking a direction to quash the new hostel guidelines, which have provisions for a fee hike.

In a statement, JNUSU said it will file the plea on Monday against the Inter-Hall Administration manual, which, it claimed, was passed “illegally” in October without prior discussion with the Union. The Union further urged the students to continue the boycott of registration and all academic activities.

Under the new hostel fee rules, students were supposed to pay a service charge of Rs 1,700 per month. However, this charge was later taken back by the administration. Rent for a single room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, and for a double-sharing room from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month.

On January 14, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the issue regarding hostel fee hike had been sorted and asked the protesting students to call off their agitation. The minister had said the students’ demand to quash service and utility charges was accepted by the ministry. However, the revised hostel room charges will be borne by the students, with 50 per cent concession for those from the BPL category, he had said.

Earlier this month, the university had witnessed protests after a masked mob attacked students and teachers inside the JNU campus, leading to outrage across the country. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among the injured.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd