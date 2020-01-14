JNUSU president among three questioned by Delhi Police SIT

All three, in their statements, said they cannot identify any attacker as their faces were covered with mufflers. All three, in their statements, said they cannot identify any attacker as their faces were covered with mufflers.

Three JNU students — JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Vaskar Vijay Mech — were questioned by the special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Monday, in connection with the January 5 violence on campus. All three, in their statements, said they cannot identify any attacker as their faces were covered with mufflers.

The trio are among nine suspects whose pictures were recently released by police following the violence in which 34 students, including Ghosh, were injured. While seven are from Left-leaning student organisations, two suspects are from the RSS-affiliated ABVP, though police did not name the latter outfit.

Police said Ghosh recorded her statement at the JNUSU office. “They were asking me about my complaint. I asked why they have not changed my complaint into an FIR. They were basically asking me to narrate the events of the day, on the JNUTA’s gathering on that day, etc,” Ghosh said.

Sources said Ghosh told the SIT she came to know about some ruckus at Periyar hostel, and being the JNUSU head, she went to check along with other students.

Mishra, who met police at the admin block, had to give a written statement: “They asked me about events from January 3-5, where I was when the incident took place at Sabarmati T-point on January 5. They also showed me four-five videos and asked me to identify some people.”

“Most of their questions were around the fight between students…. They are not focusing on the mob that came from outside that led to violence at Sabarmati and other places,” he said. Mech did not respond to calls and texts.

According to police, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, who featured in a sting operation conducted by India Today, have been served notices to join the probe.

Police said they have identified the masked woman, seen in purported videos of the violence shared on social media, as a DU student. She has been sent a notice too, police said.

