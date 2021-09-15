JNUSU on indefinite strike demanding hostel allocation for first year students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) is on a week-long indefinite strike on campus demanding hostel allocation for first-year students.

The students’ union has been protesting outside the Dean of Students office demanding hostel allotment for first-year students of the 2020 batch as well for students 2019 batch. They have also demanded the “immediate issuance of ID cards” for new students, improvement in hostel infrastructure, and universal vaccination.

“The JNUSU has met the Dean of Students and again highlighted the plight of the students and we have demanded that if the office doesn’t bring out a concrete order, the SU will intensify the struggle,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) too staged a protest outside the DoS office regarding hostel issues, especially a water supply crisis on Monday. They have demanded renovation of hostels, as well that provision registrations of new students for the upcoming semester be made permanent.

JNU opened its campus in a phased manner on September 6.

For now, all Ph.D. students who have to submit their theses by August 31 are being allowed to enter as long as they bring an RT-PCR negative test report “done within 72 hours”. Additionally, all PWD (persons with disabilities) students of the Ph.D. programme are also being allowed to enter, regardless of their submission date.

The JNUSU has cited the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order dated August 30 to re-open education institutes, to argue for a faster and more methodical way of reopening the campus.