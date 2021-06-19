JNUSU office bearers get proctorial notices for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has sent proctorial notices to several students, including students’ union office bearers, for allegedly violating Covid protocols.

On Thursday, JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh received such a notice.

“A complaint dated December 7, 2020, against you has been received in the Chief Proctor’s Office from the Chief Security Officer. In the said complaint, it has been alleged that you violated the Covid-19 rules implemented in the University and Government of India,” the notice read.

It added, “You are directed to explain your position in this regard through email…latest by June 24, 2021…You may also send any evidence, which you wish to submit in your defence.”

This comes after an effigy was burnt at the University’s main gate against the newly implemented farm laws, showing solidarity with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The security report in the matter submitted to the chief proctor’s office also names the other three JNUSU office bearers — vice-president Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and joint secretary Mohd Danish.

Reacting to the notice, Ghosh said, “Let this be said loud and clear, for any injustice happening around us, in this society, we will keep speaking against the oppressor. We will keep speaking for the oppressed.”

Similar notices pertaining to other incidents were also sent to several students. One such incident happened on April 1, 2021, when students protested outside Damodar Hostel to open the gates as per pre-Covid timings, and start mess facilities for engineering students.

Apeksha Priyadarshini, who received a notice in this regard, said she wasn’t even present during the said protest.

Another incident pertains to an effigy burning of ABVP on March 17, 2021, for their alleged attack on a student.

Saket Moon, who is named in the complaint, among others, said the administration was selectively issuing notices regarding old incidents.

“Will the administration also investigate the violence perpetrated by right-wing goons on January 5 last year… This incident (effigy burning) was in response to ABVP’s attack on a student. Have they also sent similar notices to them?” he asked.

Moon added that if Covid protocols were to be followed, notices should also have been served upon those in the administration who participated in the inauguration of the life-size Swami Vivekananda statue at JNU in November last year.

Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express.