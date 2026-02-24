JNUSU leaders booked over protest against V-C’s remarks

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) leaders were booked on Monday on charges, including rioting and criminal conspiracy, after the university filed a complaint with the police in connection to the student protests on Sunday night against the Vice-Chancellor.

“A complaint from the Chief Security Officer of JNU was received… on the intervening night against JNUSU leaders and their associates,” DCP (South West) Amit Goel said.

This comes as the JNU administration, taking “serious cognizance” of what it described as “disturbing incidents” on campus, “condemned the unruly behaviour… aimed at repeated destruction of public property and its inclusive ethos”.

It claimed “several academic buildings… were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students”. The administration claimed protesters had entered the Central Library and “reportedly threatened unwilling students, intimidated them to join the protest,” leading to “a scuffle between two student groups…”

The university said “strict action under the University’s rules and regulations and under BNS is being taken, adding that “presently, all classes and other activities are being conducted”.

The protest against V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over alleged “casteist” remarks she made in a recent podcast interview and rustication of elected office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union had spiralled, with both the Left-led students’ union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accusing each other of violence and alleged stone-pelting.

Left-affiliated student groups alleged ABVP members initiated the violence. They also described the events as a “massive attack on the ongoing students’ movement,” alleging that protesters were isolated and assaulted. ABVP, however, rejected those claims and accused Left activists of allegedly attacking women students.

ABVP State Joint Secretary, Vikas Patel, alleged that in a bid to force students to participate in the rally, Left activists began locking reading rooms, classrooms and the library. “… we were informed that some students were trapped inside the School of Social Studies building… when we went to break them out, a mob of 150-200 students began attacking us…,” he alleged.

However, members of the JNUSU denied the ABVP’s claims. “When thousands of students gathered at the SL-SIS Lawn, members of the ABVP began throwing stones and bricks at the encampment site. They abused those protesting against the V-C’s remarks and attacked several students with sticks… students were forced to take shelter inside the Central Library,” alleged JNUSU President Aditi.

The protest followed a JNUSU statement on Friday demanding the V-C’s resignation, objecting in particular to her criticism of the University Grants Commission’s new equity regulations, which she described as “totally unnecessary”, “irrational”, and an example of “wokeism”.

In the interview, Pandit had said, “You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card. This was done for the Blacks; the same thing was brought for Dalits here.”

Responding to the controversy, Pandit had told PTI that her remarks had been taken out of context and rejected the allegation that they were casteist. “I am a Bahujan myself, I come from an OBC background,” she said.

On Monday, the JNUSU also called for a human chain against “violence by ABVP goons”.

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) also expressed concern over the incident. “The JNUTA is specially concerned that the ‘leadership’ of Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is increasingly resembling… that of the previous V-C — and that she is now taking a leaf out of the playbook of Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, which had led to the… January 2020 violence… Seen in this background, her statements on caste in the interview were not really surprising… While reiterating its demand that the JNU V-C must go, JNUTA appeals to all to maintain restraint…,” it said in a statement.

Previous cases of violence in JNU

February 2025: Students allegedly beaten up, detained by police over murals on military action against Maoists

August 2024: Students clash with police over protest march demanding more scholarships and lesser restrictions on protests inside campus

February 2023: Clash between JNUSU, ABVP over rally in memory of Dalit student from IIT Bombay, who died by suicide

January 2020: Mob enters campus allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, attack students, vandalise hostels

November 2019: Students clash with police during protest over proposed hike in hostel fees by 300%, other reforms

March 2018: Students clash with police during protest against new attendance policy and alleged inaction after students accuse professor of sexual harassment

October 2016: Student-activist Najeeb Ahmad gets into altercation with students from rival outfit over political expression, after which he goes missing

February 2016: Clashes between student groups after rally against capital punishment meted out to Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat