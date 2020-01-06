JNUSU, teachers’ body blame VC for violence in campus, demand his resignation

A scuffle between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) A scuffle between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A day after a mob of masked men attacked students and teachers inside the JNU campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Monday accused Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a “mobster” and “perpetrating violence” in the varsity. The union called for his resignation or demanded that he must be removed by the HRD Ministry.

Accusing the VC of “cowardly” introducing “illegal policies through the backdoor,” the JNUSU alleged that the violence on Sunday night was the result of his “desperation and frustration.”

Separately, the Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers’ Association has written to the President, who is the Visitor to the varsity, demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. Holding the VC responsible for the “orgy of violence” in JNU on Sunday, JNUTA said entry of goons into the campus without the connivance of the administration was not possible.

At least 34 students and teachers had been injured by masked men wielding sticks, rods, and sledgehammers who entered the campus at around 6.30 pm and hurled stones at those in the varsity. Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied.

The VC has, meanwhile, called for peace, saying the top priority is to protect the academic interests. “Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. The University stands by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process,” JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students, the statement added.

Yesterday, the administration had sought to suggest the students protesting against hostel fee hike were responsible for violence in JNU. The campus has been seeing protests against hostel fee hike for around three months.

