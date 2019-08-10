JNUSU head showcaused over graffiti

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a showcause notice to the students’ union president and secretary for pasting posters on campus walls — an act it termed as “defacement”. Last month, the administration had taken down posters. In protest, the JNUSU had initiated a mass poster-making and pasting drive.

P K Joshi, Director Swachh JNU, in a circular dated July 20 had said: “It has come to the notice of the university administration that some students are planning to hold march across campus and stick posters on walls… Attention of university’s campus residents is invited to circulars… issued by Director Swachh JNU wherein all concerned had been called to strictly abide by provision of Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and JNU executive council decision taken in its meeting dated 13.03.2018. Therefore, any person found violating above instructions shall render themselves liable for action/penalty in terms of the Act and university rules.”

The Chief Proctor Friday issued a notice to JNUSU president N Sai Balaji and general secretary Aejaz Ahmad Rather regarding the protest. Former JNUSU joint-secretary Shubhanshu Singh was also issued a similar notice.

“The Chief Proctor office has received a complaint from Chief Security Office dated July 24, stating that you were involved in pasting posters on walls of academic buildings, thereby defacing property of JNU. This is a deliberate act of indiscipline and gross violation of rules and regulations,” the notice said.

“You are hereby asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you…,” it added. Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma did not respond to calls and texts.

Balaji said, “It’s ironic that I am being served notice for pasting a poster of Voltaire, which says I will defend your right to speech until my death.”