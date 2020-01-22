JNUSU goes to HC, challenges hostel manual amendment

The plea was filed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers of Union. (Express photo) The plea was filed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers of Union. (Express photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court, and challenged the Inter-Hall Administration’s (IHA) decision to amend the hostel manual which, it claimed, was passed “illegally” in October without prior discussion with the union.

The plea, by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and other office bearers, sought directions to the varsity to “allow JNU students to register for the winter session January 2020 as per the old fee structure as existing prior to the IHA minutes issued on October 28, 2019”.

The plea, filed through their counsel Abhik Chimni and Aman Shukla, challenged the “minutes of the Executive Council’s meeting dated 13.11.2019, ratifying the IHA decision and the high-level committee’s decision dated 25.11.2019, further amending the hostel manual”. The plea said the “decisions are mala fide, arbitrary and adversely affect JNU students, bringing far reaching changes to the hostel manual’s provisions”.

Under the fee rules, students were supposed to pay a service charge of Rs 1,700 per month, which was later rolled back. Rent for a single room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, and for a double-sharing room from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App