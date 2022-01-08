JNUSU demands Covid Care Centre on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to the Vice-Chancellor demanding the “immediate” setting up of a Covid Care Centre on campus that was earlier order by the Delhi High Court.

“This is to bring to you notice that till date the Covid Care Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has not become operational. In its order dated May 13, 2021, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court…had ordered the university to set up a Covid Care Centre with quarantine and isolation facilities, for the use of the university community. However, even as the Omicron variant has led to a rise in cases, after eight months of the High Court order, no concrete response has been forthcoming on behalf of the JNU administration,” JNUSU office-bearers wrote to VC M Jagadesh Kumar Friday.

They said as of Friday, “nearly 10 students on campus have been found to be infected by the Covid-19 virus in the latest wave”.

“Due to the lack of adequate facilities in the campus, they have had to be shifted out of the campus. We believe that the inordinate delay in the setting up of the Covid Care Centre is against the letter and the spirit of the Delhi High Court order and antithetical to the safety and interest of the university community, and the JNU administration should thus immediately recourse to the construction of the Covid Care Centre at the University, and make it operational at the earliest,” the JNUSU wrote.

“Also, despite such rising cases, no Covid testing camp has been held in the university in the recent past. With increasing cases, there is a possibility of the nearby testing centres to be exhausted and face shortage of testing kits. Therefore, the university should take steps to have a permanent in-house testing facility,” they added.