JNUSU, admin face-off over new hostel rules

JNUSU president Balaji interacts with students at Mandvi hostel on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

After the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it would not follow the “restrictions” imposed by the administration on the entry of outsiders in its hostels, the university on Thursday said, “ it will not allow violation of rules”. The newly elected union, in its response, asked the administration to “retract” the circulars which “ban democratic expressions”.

“JNU administration has received reports that the newly elected office bearers of JNUSU have been creating a disturbance, either by disrupting the security checking by wardens or by disrupting work of the office staff…,” said Registrar Pramod Kumar.

“It must be realised that obstructing officials from doing their duty… is not only against the rules and regulations of JNU, but is also damaging to its ethos and principles… No violation of rules will be allowed, and individuals responsible for causing any disturbance will be held accountable,” he added. The JNUSU said the statement was an “unfortunate development” since no allegations were levelled against them in any “official communication”.

“…It would have been appropriate for the JNU administration to communicate with us… You have instead chosen to make unsubstantiated allegations which erode the trust of the student community upon JNU administration…”

JNUSU President N Sai Balaji and Vice-president Sarika Chaudhary also wrote to the Registrar, stating that the “excessive measures undertaken by the JNU administration in the form of hostel checks, ID checks etc are inimical to the restoration of JNU’s democratic ethos”.

of peace cannot be met with a complete trampling upon of the student community’s mobility and liberty, as is being done.The JNUSU has adopted the most democratic manner to put an end to this…surveillance, by conducting hostel GBMs. Instead of taking exemplary action against the known miscreants, such measures… are only leading to more harassment of students,” they wrote.

Demanding that the administration call a meeting with them “immediately”, they said, “JNU has never required drastic measures that the JNU administration is taking to secure a healthy academic environment. We, therefore, also demand that all circulars issued, which ban democratic expressions, are retracted immediately.”

