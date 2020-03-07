JNU’s retired teachers not paid pension for February

On February 24, JNU’s deputy finance officer wrote to the JNU branch of the State Bank of India On February 24, JNU’s deputy finance officer wrote to the JNU branch of the State Bank of India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has not paid its retired teachers their pension for February, citing non-payment of funds from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

On February 24, JNU’s deputy finance officer wrote to the JNU branch of the State Bank of India: “Due to non-receipt of funds for payment of pension of JNU pensioners from UGC, it will not be possible to pay pension for February 2020. In view of above, you are requested not to pay pension till further orders…”

On Friday, the JNU Teacher’s Association said it was “outraged” at the move: “Such sudden stoppage can have serious consequences. What is more alarming is that JNU apparently has a large deficit in its Salary and Recurring heads and has not secured approval for the 2019-20 Revised Estimates.”

