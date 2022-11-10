JNU’s management school students protest high fees

In Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) school of management, PhD candidates have been on a protest for a week against high fees and the lack of facilities.

The tuition fee for PhD students at JNU’s Atal Bihari School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is Rs 50,000 per semester. Alleging a lack of adequate facilities, several students of the programme have been trying to push the administration to lower the fees. While they have written to administrators multiple times over the last few months, they began an indefinite dharna on November 3.

In letters to the vice-chancellor and the dean of the school, students have compared their fees against the tuition fees for PhD candidates in the other departments, which is Rs 240 annually.

“PhD students of ABVSME are not pursuing any professional course, but paying 417 times more fee in comparison to other PhD scholars of the university. Also, the School of Engineering and ABVSME were established under the same model in the same year i.e. 2018 but still their PhD fee is the same as other JNU schools,” read a letter sent to the dean in September, which was signed by 12 PhD students.

According to one of the protesting students, the lack of infrastructure has sharpened their push against the high fees. “If we are paying an amount, we should get something in proportion. The entire department operates out of six rooms. There are no reading rooms, no computer rooms, no guest lectures,” said the student.