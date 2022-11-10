scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

JNU’s management school students protest high fees

In letters to the vice-chancellor and the dean of the school, students have compared their fees against the tuition fees for PhD candidates in the other departments, which is Rs 240 annually.

JNU, Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU management school students protest high fees, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to one of the protesting students, the lack of infrastructure has sharpened their push against the high fees. “If we are paying an amount, we should get something in proportion. The entire department operates out of six rooms. There are no reading rooms, no computer rooms, no guest lectures,” said the student.

In Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) school of management, PhD candidates have been on a protest for a week against high fees and the lack of facilities.

The tuition fee for PhD students at JNU’s Atal Bihari School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is Rs 50,000 per semester. Alleging a lack of adequate facilities, several students of the programme have been trying to push the administration to lower the fees. While they have written to administrators multiple times over the last few months, they began an indefinite dharna on November 3.

In letters to the vice-chancellor and the dean of the school, students have compared their fees against the tuition fees for PhD candidates in the other departments, which is Rs 240 annually.

“PhD students of ABVSME are not pursuing any professional course, but paying 417 times more fee in comparison to other PhD scholars of the university. Also, the School of Engineering and ABVSME were established under the same model in the same year i.e. 2018 but still their PhD fee is the same as other JNU schools,” read a letter sent to the dean in September, which was signed by 12 PhD students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
More from Delhi

According to one of the protesting students, the lack of infrastructure has sharpened their push against the high fees. “If we are paying an amount, we should get something in proportion. The entire department operates out of six rooms. There are no reading rooms, no computer rooms, no guest lectures,” said the student.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 04:17:20 am
Next Story

Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement