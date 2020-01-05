JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav manhandled, says ‘cops doing nothing to stop hooliganism’

Yadav said “if the police is afraid, they can remove their uniform”. Yadav said “if the police is afraid, they can remove their uniform”.

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, where violence broke out on Sunday evening.

#WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Yadav said there was no one to stop the “hooliganism” and he was not allowed to speak to the media, PTI reported. He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying “if the police is afraid, they can remove their uniform”.

Earlier, Yadav had tweeted: “All roads leading to #JNU blocked by @DelhiPolice. Complete cover being provided to goons inside the campus.”

A masked mob armed with sticks and bricks attacked students and teachers inside the JNU campus on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), was among those attacked, sustaining head injuries. JNUSU claimed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up,” a statement by the students union said.

ABVP denied the allegations. “The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured,” it said in a statement.

