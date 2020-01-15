JNU violence: DU student, identified as masked attacker, approaches NCW

JNU violence: When the students scream for help, the masked woman says, “Kya bolegi?” The two-minute video was shot in a corridor, where pieces of glass and broken furniture can also be seen. JNU violence: When the students scream for help, the masked woman says, “Kya bolegi?” The two-minute video was shot in a corridor, where pieces of glass and broken furniture can also be seen.

Delhi University student Komal Sharma has registered a complaint with the National Commission for Women against a news channel for allegedly defaming her by identifying her as one of the attackers in the violence that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.

In her complaint with the women’s body, Sharma said that she has been wrongly named in the incident and that the channel did not even approach her for a response or clarification in this regard.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police had also identified the masked woman seen in videos of the January 5 violence as Delhi University student Komal Sharma. A student of Daulat Ram College and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Sharma allegedly is seen wearing a check shirt, a light blue scarf and carrying a stick in the video. She is also allegedly seen threatening students along with two other men inside Sabarmati hostel.

When the students scream for help, the masked woman says, “Kya bolegi?” The two-minute video was shot in a corridor, where pieces of glass and broken furniture can also be seen.

When contacted, ABVP Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav acknowledged that Sharma is an activist from the outfit. “Since the social media trolling against her began, we have been unable to reach out to her. The last information I received was that she is with her family. I have not been able to contact her to ask if she has received summons from police,” he said.

The police also served a notice to Sharma and two others, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said all three are yet to be traced and their phones are switched off.

As reported by The Indian Express, police had earlier said they will also probe the role of DU students.

