JNU violence: Teachers seek to retrieve footage

Masked men wielding sticks and rods ran riot on JNU campus for around three hours on January 5, entering hostels, attacking students and teachers. Masked men wielding sticks and rods ran riot on JNU campus for around three hours on January 5, entering hostels, attacking students and teachers.

Three professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking order to police to preserve and retrieve all CCTV footage in connection with the January 5 violence on the JNU campus.

The petition by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant, sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all evidence available with WhatsApp, Google and Apple, pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’, including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members.

The plea stated that the aforementioned organisations be directed to preserve and supply to the court or the investigating agency the account information of the WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’.

Masked men wielding sticks and rods ran riot on JNU campus for around three hours on January 5, entering hostels, attacking students and teachers. The violence left 34 people injured. Later, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against JNUSU leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for destroying varsity’s property. Ghosh and others have been accused of destroying the server room on January 4.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App