JNU violence: Students, teachers attacked by masked mob; Oppn hits out at govt, HRD ministry seeks report

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks and bricks launched a brutal attack on the students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), was among those attacked and sustained head injuries.

The Delhi Police entered the JNU campus on the request of the university administration to restore law and order in the campus, PTI quoted officials as saying. Lt Governor Anil Baijal also directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps to maintain law and order. A flag march is being conducted inside the JNU campus, the police said while maintaining that the situation is under control. Follow LIVE Updates here

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry has called the incident highly condemnable and sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. “It has come to Ministry’s notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated,” the HRD ministry tweeted.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner and has enquired about the situation. “Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible,” HMO India tweeted.

While JNUSU claimed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack, ABVP denied the allegations. “ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” JNUSU said in a statement.

ABVP denied the allegations categorically, pinning the blame on AFSI, AISA and DSF instead. ABVP president Nidhi Tripathi brought counter-allegations against the JNUSU leaders saying the ‘Naxalites’ entered the hostels, vandalised the rooms, and attacked the students with iron rods.

Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI, said, “The state-sponsored terror attack on JNU today by ABVP under direct orders from BJP and Amit Shah with the protection of Delhi Police shows up to which extent the Government can fall to suppress students. ABVP goons armed with lathis, hammers, sickles, sticks, acid bottles went on a rampage in JNU. While their girl brigade dragged students from girls hostel to beat them up for asking for reversal in fees hike. If this is Modiji’s new India, and this is his way of expressing his brute fascist will through violence and anarchy; I including every member of my NSUI will stand up against them till our last breath. We are entering a new phase of State-sponsored terrorism in India. And only Modi-Shah-RSS is to be blamed for it.”

Meanwhile, students of Jamia Millia Islamia have called for a gathering at ITO condemning the attack on JNU students.

Opposition, activists express anger over JNU violence

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at the JNU violence. “I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?” he tweeted.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the “fascists” in control of our nation are afraid of the voices of our brave students. “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?”

“If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief,” he added.

Shashi Tharoor likened the incident to the tactics used by Nazi Germany. “This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation’s image in the democratic world,” he tweeted.

Tweeting a video of JNU violence, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Masked attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by. This video is what RSS/BJP want to convert India to. They will not be allowed to succeed.”

