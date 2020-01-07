JNU violence: Students spend long night huddled together

“They must have identified the rooms to target… They broke windows above the door and forced it open. They ransacked whatever they could,” a student from Sabarmati Hostel said. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) “They must have identified the rooms to target… They broke windows above the door and forced it open. They ransacked whatever they could,” a student from Sabarmati Hostel said. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Late Sunday night, a few JNU students lit a bonfire on the road leading to Sabarmati Hostel. Two of them collected broken pieces of glass strewn across the road. It had been four hours since a masked mob stormed the university’s hostels and attacked students and teachers and vandalised property.

A student from Sabarmati Hostel, who was among those targeted by the mob, recalled the carnage unleashed by the group. “It appears it happened over the registration process issue. There had been a face-off earlier in the day between the two sides. A few hours on, masked men entered the hostel. They must have identified the rooms to target… They broke windows above the door and forced it open. They ransacked whatever they could and hit me,” he said.

Many students were seen huddling in the corridors, enquiring about the health of those injured. Some were heard making plans to spend the night together. A student recalled how the group first broke all windows, then the doors and pelted stones.

Inside the canteen, shattered glass doors and a ransacked TT table stood as a testimony to Sunday’s attack. Two hours earlier, over a hundred students had walked towards the main gate calling for the withdrawal of Delhi Police from the campus. After brief sloganeering, police officers left, but students remained wary.

“We feel this is not over yet. We want to ensure that our friends are safe. We will stay here… It will be a long night but we will stay,” said a student.

