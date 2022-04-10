JNU: Students injured in scuffle over ‘Ram Navmi pooja’, ‘non-veg food’

Multiple students were injured in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after violence broke out on campus on Sunday evening. This came after hours of tension, with one camp of students alleging attempts to stop the cooking of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess and another alleging attempts to disrupt a Ram Navami Pooja in the same hostel.

According to versions from different students, the violence broke out around 7:30 pm. While the police have stated that six students in total were injured, Left activists have alleged “50-60” were injured, and the ABVP has claimed “15-20” were injured of whom “8-10” were their activists.

A senior police officer who refused to be named said, “Late on Sunday evening, there was a protest at the campus. A few students got into a fight during the protest and sustained injuries. Our staff was deployed outside the college. We also received a call from the faculty. The police staff is at JNU now.”

According to DCP Southwest Manoj C, the situation was peaceful by 9:45 pm. “Both the student parties are protesting peacefully. Appropriate legal action will be taken as per complaint,” he said.

Tensions had begun simmering in the campus the since late afternoon, around 4 pm. According to the Left student activists, it began with ABVP students allegedly trying to stop cooking of non-vegetarian food in the Kaveri hostel mess.

“Every Sunday, non-vegetarian food is cooked in all the hostel messes. The ABVP students were having some event near the Kaveri hostel and when the vendor came to deliver chicken, they stopped him. They harassed and heckled both the vendor and the mess secretary,” said Anagha Pradeep, councillor, JNUSU.

ABVP activists, on the other hand, claim that non-vegetarian food was not an issue. “Common students of JNU were conducting a Ram Navami havan in the Kaveri hostel but the Leftists want to bring discord and came to prevent it from happening and stop people from joining. No one objected to non-vegetarian food, this food controversy has been created as a cover,” said Umesh Ajmeera, Secretary ABVP-JNU.

With this tension escalating, both student camps have alleged that the other side began pelting stones and flower pots at them in the evening.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi’s phone was switched off on Sunday night following the events.