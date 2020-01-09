JNU violence: SIT questions wardens of two hostels

Scuffle between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Scuffle between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A special investigation team of Delhi Police Crime Branch Wednesday recorded statements of eight wardens of JNU’s Periyar and Sabarmati hostels.

“All of them claimed they were at the spot on January 5 when some miscreants attacked students, vandalised college property and created ruckus. However, all of them maintained that they are unable to recognise anyone,” police sources said.

Around 11 complaints — three from ABVP, seven from JNUSU and one from a professor — have been filed at Vasant Kunj (North) police station and have been forwarded to the SIT.

Sources in the government said the SIT has identified some attackers, and they are gathering evidence against them before making arrests. During investigation, the SIT found that CCTVs on the campus were not working at the time of violence as the server room was allegedly damaged by some students on January 4. “We have requested some students to come before the SIT and record their statements and provide technical evidence,” said a senior officer.

