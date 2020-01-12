JNU violence: SIT probe will look at Delhi University as well, seven more students identified

DCPs Joy Tirkey, MS Randhawa at Friday’s press conference DCPs Joy Tirkey, MS Randhawa at Friday’s press conference

A special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has widened its probe and, after identifying more suspects involved in the January 5 violence, is likely to visit Delhi University to collect details about some of the students there. Officers believe there is a possibility that some DU students had entered JNU during the violence, and the SIT is expected to send notices asking them to join investigation in the coming days.

The SIT has so far recorded the statements of eight wardens from JNU’s Periyar and Sabarmati hostels, 13 security guards and five students. Police have also found several mobile video clips which are being scanned.

On Friday, Delhi Police released the names of nine suspects — all students, of whom seven were identified as members of Left student outfits. The other two are from the ABVP. While Delhi Police identified the Left outfits as SFI, AISF, AISA and DSF, they did not name ABVP during the press conference.

“Apart from nine students whose identity was disclosed on Friday, we have identified seven others so far with the help of technical evidence. We are likely to send notices to them in the coming days, following which we will confront them with the evidence,” an officer said. He also acknowledged that the new names “include ABVP members”.

“We are preparing profiles of all students whose names emerged during the investigation or who have been named in cross complaints filed by both sides (the Left and ABVP). After collecting details from the JNU administration department, we are preparing their profiles and also collecting details of their political background,” the officer said.

The JNU administration has said CCTVs on campus were not working during the violence as the server room was allegedly damaged by some students on January 4. On Friday, however, the SIT sent a notice to the administration asking them to provide videos from cameras installed on the campus. It is learnt that police believe back-up of the footage could be available.

“We also identified 37 students from two WhatsApp groups created during the violence and wrote to WhatsApp for details,” the officer said.

